BRIEF-Cray, Markley partner to provide supercomputing as a service
Markley and cray partner to provide supercomputing as a service
May 30 Elisa Oyj :
* Elisa acquires Anvia's ICT business
* Acquisition price is 107 million euros ($118.92 million) and Elisa pays it with Anvia shares, cash and security business Tansec Oy shares
* Says will not own any Anvia shares after deal
* Estimates to close transaction during Q2 2016
* Says deal has positive synergy benefits, of which Elisa gives estimates in connection with Q2 interim report
Acquisition has no impact on Elisa's dividend payment capabilities nor its profit distribution policy
Says top shareholder Gakken Holdings Co Ltd increased stake in the company to 31.5 percent from 19.1 percent