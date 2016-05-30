May 30 Elisa Oyj :

* Elisa acquires Anvia's ICT business

* Acquisition price is 107 million euros ($118.92 million) and Elisa pays it with Anvia shares, cash and security business Tansec Oy shares

* Says will not own any Anvia shares after deal

* Estimates to close transaction during Q2 2016

* Says deal has positive synergy benefits, of which Elisa gives estimates in connection with Q2 interim report

* Acquisition has no impact on Elisa's dividend payment capabilities nor its profit distribution policy