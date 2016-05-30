May 30 Evli Pankki Oyj :

* Evli planning to renew its equity business

* Measures considered are estimated to require reduction of no more than 7 jobs in equity trade, execution and investment research under capital markets unit in Finland

* Plans to shift focus of investment research to small and medium-sized companies and to boost efficiency of equity business Source text for Eikon:

