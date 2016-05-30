India's Punjab National Bank posts Q4 profit as bad loans ease
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, May 16 India's Punjab National Bank reported on Tuesday a fourth-quarter net profit of 2.62 billion rupees ($41 million) as its bad loans eased.
May 30 Evli Pankki Oyj :
* Evli planning to renew its equity business
* Measures considered are estimated to require reduction of no more than 7 jobs in equity trade, execution and investment research under capital markets unit in Finland
* Plans to shift focus of investment research to small and medium-sized companies and to boost efficiency of equity business Source text for Eikon:
LONDON, May 16 Dollar bonds issued by the International Bank of Azerbaijan fell on Tuesday after the Moody's agency downgraded its credit rating in light of the bank's debt restructuring.