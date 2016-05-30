BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction says shareholders approve to merge group of units into co
* Shareholders approve to cancel U.S. Depository certificate program issued in 2010 Source: (http://bit.ly/2pRuMw3) Further company coverage:
May 30 Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
* Says to offer to repurchase against cash up to a nominal volume of 500 million euros of its unsecured benchmark bond which was issued in January 2015
* Says to offer rate of 100.54 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BAKU, May 16 Azeri central bank said on Tuesday that the state sovereign wealth fund SOFAZ has sold $793.1 million in the forex market auctions in the first quarter, down 47 percent year-on-year.