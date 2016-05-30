UPDATE 1-Thailand's April tourist arrivals up 7 pct, outlook positive
* Govt keeps targets of about 35 million tourists this year (Adds detail, outlook)
May 30 Imbalie Beauty Ltd :
* Sees fy basic and headline loss per share between 0.20-0.35 cents
* Sees an improvement of between 48 pct and 71 pct in headline loss per share (2015 headline loss of 0.68 centsper share)
* Sees improvement of between 50% and 71% in basic loss per share (2015 basic loss of 0.69 centsper share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Govt keeps targets of about 35 million tourists this year (Adds detail, outlook)
* Says Chairman Jin Changshan resigns due to personal reasons