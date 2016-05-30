BRIEF- Gakken Holdings increases stake in Ichishin Holdings
* Says top shareholder Gakken Holdings Co Ltd increased stake in the company to 31.5 percent from 19.1 percent
May 30 Data Respons ASA :
* Has signed a contract of 40 million Norwegian crowns ($4.79 million) with a customer in Sweden within industral IoT and information technology
* Deliveries will be carried out in 2016 and 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3537 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says top shareholder Gakken Holdings Co Ltd increased stake in the company to 31.5 percent from 19.1 percent
May 16Shenzhen Dvision Video Communications Co Ltd :