May 30 Columbus Energy SA :
* Plans to sell and assembly in next 5 years more than
50,000 installations of total power of over 200,000 kWp
* Estimates capital needs in next 5 years at 700 million
zlotys ($177.35 million), to get funds from revenues, sell of
stakes in Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV), receivables
securitization
* Aims to move trading of its shares to main market of
Warsaw Stock Exchange, to file prospectus by end of Q3 2016
* Sees FY 2016 revenue of 46 million zlotys and net profit
of 6 million zlotys
* Sees FY 2020 revenue of 721 million zlotys and net profit
of 82 million zlotys if sells shares in SPV or securitization of
receivables
* Plans to gain 20 public orders worth about 25 million
zlotys until end of 2017 and orders worth 85 million zlotys
until 2020
* As of 2018 plans to recommend FY dividends at level of 50
percent of net profit
* Sees FY 2020 revenue of 445 million zlotys and net profit
of 47 million zlotys in case of getting strategic investor
($1 = 3.9471 zlotys)
