BRIEF-Egyptian Modern Education nine-month profit rises
* Nine-month net profit EGP 4.7 million versus EGP 4.3 million year ago
May 30 Mondo TV SpA :
* Executes new license agreement in Kuwait with Media Relation Company
* The license grants non-exclusive TV broadcast rights in Kuwait on two distributed animated TV series in English and Arab for two years. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 89,000 shares of its common stock, representing 3.9 percent of outstanding, through ToSTNeT-3