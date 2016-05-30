BRIEF-Jordan Kuwait Bank shareholders approve FY cash dividend of JD 0.2 per share
* Shareholders approve FY cash dividend of JD 0.2 per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2qLXumV) Further company coverage:
May 30 AKB Avangard OJSC :
* Q1 net interest income 1.4 billion roubles ($21.23 million) versus 1.72 billion roubles year ago
* Q1 net fee and commission income 1.06 billion roubles versus 809.6 million roubles year ago
* Q1 profit for period 2.02 billion roubles versus 1.27 billion roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/22u4ga1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.9458 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* PUBLITY ACQUIRES TECHNICAL COLLEGE FOR PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION IN DUISBURG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)