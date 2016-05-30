BRIEF-Jordan Kuwait Bank shareholders approve FY cash dividend of JD 0.2 per share
* Shareholders approve FY cash dividend of JD 0.2 per share Source: (http://bit.ly/2qLXumV) Further company coverage:
May 30 Vib Vermoegen AG :
* Chief executive officer Ludwig Schlosser informed that he is choosing not to continue his tenure on managing board for age-related reasons
* As a result, he will step down from managing board of VIB Vermoegen as of Dec. 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* PUBLITY ACQUIRES TECHNICAL COLLEGE FOR PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION IN DUISBURG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)