BRIEF-Egyptian Modern Education nine-month profit rises
* Nine-month net profit EGP 4.7 million versus EGP 4.3 million year ago
May 30 Briju SA :
* Sold 65.5 kilos of gold for 10.3 million zlotys ($2.6 million) to Allgemeine Gold Und Silberscheidenanstalt on May 11
* Total value of contracts with the client from April 27, 2016 to May 30, 2016 is at 61.9 mln zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9433 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 89,000 shares of its common stock, representing 3.9 percent of outstanding, through ToSTNeT-3