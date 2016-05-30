BRIEF- Gakken Holdings increases stake in Ichishin Holdings
* Says top shareholder Gakken Holdings Co Ltd increased stake in the company to 31.5 percent from 19.1 percent
May 30 Next Biometrics Group ASA :
* EuroStores AS, a company wholly owned by CEO Tore Etholm-Idsøe, has sold 95,000 shares at 131.50 Norwegian crowns ($15.75) per share in NEXT Biometrics
* FKKG AS, a company 80 pct owned by board member Ketil Fridheim, has sold 98,660 shares at 131.50 crowns per share in NEXT Biometrics
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3502 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
