BRIEF-Egypt's Genial Tours Q1 profit falls
Q1 net profit EGP 57,843 versus EGP 190,341 year ago
May 30 Kesko Oyj
* says considers all strategic alternatives, has examined selling Russia grocery trade operations, but the examination has not lead to negotiations
Says it develops its Russian grocery trade further in accordance with strategy
Nine-month net profit EGP 4.7 million versus EGP 4.3 million year ago