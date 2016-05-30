BRIEF-Rewardstream Solutions partners with Greenprofit Solutions to expand reach in financial services
* Rewardstream partners with Greenprofit Solutions to expand reach in financial services
May 30 Ucore Rare Metals Inc :
* Taken receipt of C$7.3 million and amended terms of royalty agreement announced on December 14, 2016
* Investor has now elected to increase its overall investment to $6m and to convert royalty into shares in Ucore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Rewardstream partners with Greenprofit Solutions to expand reach in financial services
* Zecotek provides update to exclusive distribution agreement with ebo optoelectronics and establishes subsidiary in china