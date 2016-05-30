BRIEF- Gakken Holdings increases stake in Ichishin Holdings
* Says top shareholder Gakken Holdings Co Ltd increased stake in the company to 31.5 percent from 19.1 percent
May 30 African Media Entertainment Ltd
* FY headline earnings per share was 587.6 cents (2015: 612.5 cents).
* FY revenue decreased by 6 pct to 238.3 mln rand (2015: 254.6 mln rand)
* Final dividend for year ended March 31 2016 is 250 cents per ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 16Shenzhen Dvision Video Communications Co Ltd :