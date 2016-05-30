May 30 Communications Workers of America
* Deal With Verizon Provides For $1250 Signing Bonus In
Mid-Atlantic; $1000 Signing Bonus, $250 Healthcare Reimbursement
Account In Northeast
* "All Call Centers That Had Been Threatened With Closure In
The Mid-Atlantic Region Will Remain Open"
* Proposed Reductions Of Pensions Were Withdrawn By
Verizon,There Will Be Three 1% Increases In Defined Benefit
Pensions Over The Life Of Deal
* "Proposed Cuts In Accident And Disability Benefits Were
Withdrawn" By Verizon
* Four-Year Proposed Agreement With Verizon Provides 10.9%
In Raises
* Four-Year Proposed Agreement With Verizon Also Provides
For $2800 Minimum In Profit Sharing, Pension Increases
* Verizon Agreed To Add 1,300 New East Coast Call Center
Jobs And "Reverse Several Other Outsourcing Initiatives"
