BRIEF-Real Estate Egyptian Consortium Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 19.9 million versus EGP 4.1 million year ago
May 30 LSR Group :
* Says starts pre-sales of apartments in its new residential project "Tsvetnoy Gorod" in Saint Petersburg
* Says it is planned to build 2.5 million sqm of residential real estate Source text - bit.ly/1qXajpL
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 19.9 million versus EGP 4.1 million year ago
May 16 Sixth Of October Development and Investment Co