BRIEF-Astro Q1 net profit up at 290,641 zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 885,208 ZLOTYS VERSUS 758,078 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 30 Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :
* A non-binding agreement has been signed between unit Logo Elektronik (e-Logo) and F.I.T. (Fit Solutions) to establish a joint venture
* Services such as risk rating, counterparty insurance, financing and collection will be provided by the JV company under a Trade Information Platform
* Established in 1999, FIT Solutions is one of the leading players providing e-transformation services
