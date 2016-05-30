BRIEF-Astro Q1 net profit up at 290,641 zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 885,208 ZLOTYS VERSUS 758,078 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 30 Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS
* Signs a non-binding agreement with GSF Software Labs LLC to establish a joint venture software company which will operate in India
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 885,208 ZLOTYS VERSUS 758,078 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 21.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 18.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO