BRIEF- Smartvalue to repurchase shares through ToSTNeT-3
* Says it plans to repurchase up to 89,000 shares of its common stock, representing 3.9 percent of outstanding, through ToSTNeT-3
May 30 Esem Spor Giyim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :
* Proposes not to pay FY 2015 dividend
* Says it will sign a distributorship agreement with a China-based company, which is mainly engaged in import and export of food and medicine material, providing of international medical technology, as well as operation of public hospital