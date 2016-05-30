BRIEF-Astro Q1 net profit up at 290,641 zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 885,208 ZLOTYS VERSUS 758,078 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 30 Ascom Holding Ag :
* Ascom expects a loss at group level for the first half of 2016
* Is confident that the operating result will be considerably better in the second half of the year Source text - bit.ly/1XJhdMq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 21.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 18.7 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO