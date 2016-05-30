BRIEF-Dolnoslaskie Centrum Deweloperskie Q1 net loss widens to 238,715 zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 NET LOSS WAS 238,715 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 16,060 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 30 Rosbank :
* Q1 net loss 567 million roubles versus loss of 3.39 billion roubles year ago
* Q1 net interest income 5.43 billion roubles versus 3.0 billion roubles year ago
* Q1 provision for impairment losses on interest bearing assets 4.67 billion roubles versus 5.61 billion roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1Ue7F6w
May 16 - Australian bank stocks ended Tuesday in the red, as National Australia Bank dropped 3.5 percent as it traded ex-dividend, but all other sectors closed in positive territory, lifted by recovering commodity and metal prices.