BRIEF-Pointnorth Capital releases letter to shareholders
* Pointnorth Capital Inc -released a letter to shareholders urging shareholders to appoint six new independent members of Liquor Stores' board
May 30 S&P On State Of Rio De Janeiro
* Expect Rio to continue posting high fiscal deficits during the next 12-18 months, maintaining very weak budgetary performance
* State of Rio De Janeiro global scale rating lowered to 'b-' from 'bb-' on missed loan payment; on watch negative
* Placing the ratings on creditwatch with negative implications
* Downgrade and creditwatch placement reflect view of a rapid and continued fiscal deterioration in first months of 2016 Source text (bit.ly/1XKbTbq)
* Etsy Inc - commented on schedule 13D filings by TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors, Inc. and Dragoneer Investment Group, Llc