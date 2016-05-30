May 30 S&P On State Of Rio De Janeiro

* Expect Rio to continue posting high fiscal deficits during the next 12-18 months, maintaining very weak budgetary performance

* State of Rio De Janeiro global scale rating lowered to 'b-' from 'bb-' on missed loan payment; on watch negative

* Placing the ratings on creditwatch with negative implications

* Downgrade and creditwatch placement reflect view of a rapid and continued fiscal deterioration in first months of 2016 Source text (bit.ly/1XKbTbq)