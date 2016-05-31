BRIEF-Vince Holding receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE
* Vince Holding Corp says receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 Avangardco Investments Public Ltd
* Q1 consolidated revenue $39.8 million versus $72.4 million year ago
* Net debt as at March 31, 2016 of $317 million versus $305 million as at Dec. 31, 2015
* Q1 net loss amounted to $4.0 million versus loss of $52.2 million
* Q1 EBITDA amounted to $9.6 million, an increase of 50 pct year-on-year
* Q1 production of shell eggs totalled 627 million units, a decline of 40 pct year-on-year
* Q1 sales of shell eggs amounted to 475 million units, down 55 pct year-on-year Source text for Eikon:
OTTAWA, May 19 Canadian retail sales rose more than expected in March, driven by increased purchases at new and used cars dealers, as well as electronics and appliance stores, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.