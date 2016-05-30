BRIEF-Dolnoslaskie Centrum Deweloperskie Q1 net loss widens to 238,715 zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 NET LOSS WAS 238,715 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 16,060 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 30 MDM Bank :
* Q1 net interest income 2.08 billion roubles versus 848 million roubles year ago
* Q1 net profit 1.24 billion roubles versus loss of 2.25 billion roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1snn66c
May 16 - Australian bank stocks ended Tuesday in the red, as National Australia Bank dropped 3.5 percent as it traded ex-dividend, but all other sectors closed in positive territory, lifted by recovering commodity and metal prices.