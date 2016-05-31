UPDATE 4-Netflix big-beast thriller "Okja" impresses at Cannes after boos
* Star Tilda Swinton hails director's "liberated vision" (Updates after news conference)
May 31 Telenet Group Holding NV :
* Orange Belgium and Telenet concluded the terms and conditions for the future termination of the full MVNO agreement
* Telenet committed to a minimum payment of 150.0 million euro ($167.0 million) over 3-year period 2016-2018
* Telenet's mobile customers can continue using premium mobile voice and data network of orange belgium until end of 2018
* Through termination agreement, all outstanding legal disputes between both companies have now been settle
* Expects to achieve annual run-rate synergies of 220.0 million euro by 2020, of which vast majority is MVNO-related Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8983 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Star Tilda Swinton hails director's "liberated vision" (Updates after news conference)
FRANKFURT, May 19 French researchers said on Friday they had found a last-chance way for technicians to save Windows files encrypted by WannaCry, racing against a deadline as the ransomware threatens to start locking up victims' computers first infected a week ago.