BRIEF-Skyline Investment Q1 net loss deepens to 157,000 zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 31 IG Group Holdings Plc :
* IG performed well during what was a relatively quiet Q4 of year in financial markets
* As outlined in Q3 trading update, this continued robust performance has resulted in higher variable operating costs in last part of year
* Company now expects full year earnings to be slightly ahead of expectations. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Q1 REVENUE 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Says cfo Siddhartha Sankaran's 2016 total compensation was $4.9 million