BRIEF-Vince Holding receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE
* Vince Holding Corp says receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 Gooderson Leisure Corporation Ltd
* No dividend has been declared for financial year ended 29 february 2016
* Fy total revenue for group grew by 17% to r150.32 million (2015: r128.31 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vince Holding Corp says receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OTTAWA, May 19 Canadian retail sales rose more than expected in March, driven by increased purchases at new and used cars dealers, as well as electronics and appliance stores, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.