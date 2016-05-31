BRIEF-Skyline Investment Q1 net loss deepens to 157,000 zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 31 Cairn Capital:
* Co, Canada Pension Plan Investment board to purchase a eur180 million bond secured on properties owned by globalworth real estate
* Co, through european commercial mortgage fund CPPIB through unit CPPIB credit investments announced agreement with globalworth
* Cairn capital and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board enter into agreement with Globalworth Real Estate Investments Ltd.
* CPPIB credit will acquire eur150 million of bond, with funds managed by cairn capital purchasing remaining eur30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says cfo Siddhartha Sankaran's 2016 total compensation was $4.9 million