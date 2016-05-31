May 31 Eniro AB
* Says postpones presentation of interim report for the
second quarter 2016
* Says Q2 will be pushed back from July 15 until August 24
* Says Eniro has a new board of directors. A given part of a
new board's tasks is to analyze the company's businesses and
capital structure. As part of this work the board needs to carry
out an in-depth analysis of the company's businesses
* Says the board needs more time for this analysis and has
therefore decided to push back the publication of the interim
report for the second quarter
