BRIEF-Skyline Investment Q1 net loss deepens to 157,000 zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 31 Inflexion Private Equity:
* Announces successful first & final close of Inflexion Enterprise Fund IV, Inflexion Supplemental Fund IV, securing commitments of 250 million stg for each new fund. (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Q1 REVENUE 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Says cfo Siddhartha Sankaran's 2016 total compensation was $4.9 million