BRIEF-Skyline Investment Q1 net loss deepens to 157,000 zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 31 German High Street Properties A/S :
* Q1 revenue 1.4 million euros ($1.56 million) versus 1.3 million euros year ago
* Q1 pre-tax profit 264,000 euros versus 276,000 euros year ago
* Sees 2016 profit before refinancing costs, tax and value adjustments of about 1.3 million - 1.5 million euros
* Says cfo Siddhartha Sankaran's 2016 total compensation was $4.9 million