Vince Holding receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE
May 31 Steinhoff International Holdings NV
Says all resolutions were passed by the requisite majority at its EGM
OTTAWA, May 19 Canadian retail sales rose more than expected in March, driven by increased purchases at new and used cars dealers, as well as electronics and appliance stores, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.