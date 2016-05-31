UPDATE 4-Netflix big-beast thriller "Okja" impresses at Cannes after boos
* Star Tilda Swinton hails director's "liberated vision" (Updates after news conference)
May 31 GWS Production AB :
* Says patent for solution related to positioning technology will be approved by US Patent and Trademark Office
* Says patent will be applicable in US and valid until the year 2033 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Star Tilda Swinton hails director's "liberated vision" (Updates after news conference)
FRANKFURT, May 19 French researchers said on Friday they had found a last-chance way for technicians to save Windows files encrypted by WannaCry, racing against a deadline as the ransomware threatens to start locking up victims' computers first infected a week ago.