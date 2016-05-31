BRIEF-Vince Holding receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE
Vince Holding Corp says receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE
May 31 Trigon Agri A/S
* Q1 loss of EBITDA from continuing operations stood at 1.8 million euro (loss of eur 0.8 million in Q1 2015)
Q1 total revenue, other income, fair value adjustments and net changes in inventory from continuing operations amounted to eur 3.3 million (7.9 million euro in Q1 2015)
OTTAWA, May 19 Canadian retail sales rose more than expected in March, driven by increased purchases at new and used cars dealers, as well as electronics and appliance stores, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.