BRIEF-Skyline Investment Q1 net loss deepens to 157,000 zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 31 Taaleri Oyj :
* Has acquired a 40 pct ownership in analysis company Inderes, specialising in share analysis
* Share transaction causes no changes in structure or operating model of Inderes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUE 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Says cfo Siddhartha Sankaran's 2016 total compensation was $4.9 million