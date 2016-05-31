BRIEF-Vince Holding receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE
* Vince Holding Corp says receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE
May 31 MS Industrie AG :
* Adjusted total revenues in the first quarter 2016 around 62.4 million euros ($69.43 million) (prev. year: 62.2 million euros)
* Q1 result after tax 1.4 million euros (+7.9 percent)
($1 = 0.8988 euros)
OTTAWA, May 19 Canadian retail sales rose more than expected in March, driven by increased purchases at new and used cars dealers, as well as electronics and appliance stores, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.