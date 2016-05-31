BRIEF-FTE Networks COO Lynn Martin joins 29 Acres board of directors
* FTE Networks coo Lynn Martin joins 29 Acres board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 Atos SE
* Secures a five-year contract to provide a new digital services platform which will deliver efficiency improvements and cost reductions to Subsea 7, a seabed-to-surface engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide Source text: bit.ly/24hyKLz Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FTE Networks coo Lynn Martin joins 29 Acres board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Emagin Corporation announces US$6.6 million underwritten offering