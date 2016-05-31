May 31 Fitch On Indian Banks

* fitch: india bank credit profiles at risk under heavy losses

* Inability to strengthen capital in time could have potential negative impact on banks ability to achieve balance-sheet stability

* Recent steps by rbi to allow part of revaluation reserves into core equity has helped counter some pressure, but is not enough Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)