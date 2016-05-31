BRIEF-FTE Networks COO Lynn Martin joins 29 Acres board of directors
* FTE Networks coo Lynn Martin joins 29 Acres board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 Alcoa Inc :
* Believes Alumina Ltd's claims are without merit and is moving forward with its separation plans Source text (1.usa.gov/24hz6lv) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says cfo Siddhartha Sankaran's 2016 total compensation was $4.9 million