May 31 Atkore International Group Inc IPO-ATKI.O:

* Sees IPO Of 12.0 mln shares of co's common stock priced to be between $20 and $22 per share- SEC filing

* In the IPO, all of the 12.0 million shares of co's common stock are being offered by the selling stockholder