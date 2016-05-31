BRIEF-FTE Networks COO Lynn Martin joins 29 Acres board of directors
FTE Networks coo Lynn Martin joins 29 Acres board of directors
May 31 Cobalt International Energy Inc
Cobalt International Energy ceo Timothy Cutt to be paid annual base salary of $1 mln - sec filing
* Says cfo Siddhartha Sankaran's 2016 total compensation was $4.9 million