BRIEF-FTE Networks COO Lynn Martin joins 29 Acres board of directors
FTE Networks coo Lynn Martin joins 29 Acres board of directors
May 31 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
* FDA has asked Teva to examine blood levels of certain metabolites
* No new clinical trials have been requested
* Teva receives complete response letter for NDA for sd-809 for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington disease
* Teva Pharmaceutical Says "Teva Will Continue To Work Closely With FDA To Bring SD-809 to market as quickly as possible"
* Plan to submit response to complete response letter in q3 2016
Programs for development of sd-809 for treatment of patients with Tardive Dyskinesia, Tourette Syndrome ongoing
* Says cfo Siddhartha Sankaran's 2016 total compensation was $4.9 million