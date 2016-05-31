May 31 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp :

* Tonix Pharmaceuticals presents positive results from phase 2 atease study of TNX-102 SL in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) at the American Society Of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) 2016 annual meeting

* Study successfully identified effective and well-tolerated dose for registration studies

* There were four distinct serious adverse events

* Three adverse events were in placebo group, and one in tnx-102 sl group, was reported to be unrelated to tnx-102 sl

* Phase 3 clinical program planned Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)