India soybean, soyoil futures rise tracking overseas cues
NEW DELHI, May 19 Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on Friday, tracking strong performance of related oils overseas.
May 31 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
* Co's unit, dr. Reddy's labs, ltd entered into settlement agreement to resolve their patent litigation relating to folotyn
* dr. Reddy's will be permitted to market generic version of folotyn in u.s. On december 1, 2022 or earlier under certain circumstances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW DELHI, May 19 Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on Friday, tracking strong performance of related oils overseas.
* Says to consider raising funds by issue of equity shares and/or such other securities convertible into equity shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qZGsSh) Further company coverage: