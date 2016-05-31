May 31 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

* Co's unit, dr. Reddy's labs, ltd entered into settlement agreement to resolve their patent litigation relating to folotyn

* dr. Reddy's will be permitted to market generic version of folotyn in u.s. On december 1, 2022 or earlier under certain circumstances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)