BRIEF-Skyline Investment Q1 net loss deepens to 157,000 zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
May 31 Conagra Foods Inc
* Conagra says has agreed that board will nominate bradley alford and timothy mclevish for election to board
* Until end of standstill period, will not increase size or fill any vacancies on board, if doing so would result in board having over 12 members
* Co and jana partners llc agreed to amend and restate their existing cooperation agreement, dated july 8, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q1 REVENUE 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* Says cfo Siddhartha Sankaran's 2016 total compensation was $4.9 million