May 31 Conagra Foods Inc

* Conagra says has agreed that board will nominate bradley alford and timothy mclevish for election to board

* Until end of standstill period, will not increase size or fill any vacancies on board, if doing so would result in board having over 12 members

* Co and jana partners llc agreed to amend and restate their existing cooperation agreement, dated july 8, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)