May 31 SRV Yhtiot Oyj :

* 94 million euro ($104.92 million) agreement with City of Helsinki on plots for six REDI residential tower buildings

* Total revenue of shopping centre, parking facility and towers is expected to exceed 1 billion euros

* REDI is expected to be completed in 2023, depending on market conditions

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8959 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)