* Sciquest to be acquired by accel-kkr for $17.75 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $509 million

* Sciquest Inc - Entered Into A Definitive Agreement To Be Acquired By Affiliates Of Accel-Kkr

* Sciquest - may solicit alternative acquisition proposals from third parties during a 25-day "go-shop" period, following date of execution of merger

* Sciquest inc says board of directors unanimously approved proposed transaction

* Sciquest inc - upon closing of deal, sciquest will become a privately held company with its headquarters remaining in morrisville, nc