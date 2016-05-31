May 31 Yum! Brands Inc :

* Pizza hut will remove from its list of ingredients artificial preservatives from cheese by end of March 2017

* Pizza hut will remove BHA/BHT from its list of ingredients from all meats by end of July 2016

* Pizza hut to remove from list of ingredients antibiotics important to human medicine from chicken for its pizzas by end of march 2017