BRIEF-Forgame expects net loss of about RMB14.0 million to RMB18.0 million for six months ending 30 June 2017
* Expects a substantial improvement in its net operational loss position of approximately 75% to 79% for six months ending 30 June 2017
May 31 Nokia Corp
* says has closed the acquisition of Withings S.A.
* says Nokia Technologies has established a new Digital Health business unit led by Cédric Hutchings, formerly CEO of Withings
* Nokia announced the 170 million euro deal in April
* Withings' products include activity trackers, weighing scales, thermometers, blood pressure monitors and baby monitors built on a digital platform
* Says announced that it has partnered with Microsoft and Tencent to launch Microsoft office online