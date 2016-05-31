UPDATE 2-Deere profit beats on strong farm equipment demand, shares jump
* Sees FY 2017 equipment sales up 9 pct, from up 4 pct previously
May 31 Flir Systems Inc
* Entered into an unsecured $500 million five-year revolving credit agreement - sec filing
* Terminated its existing $200 million five-year revolving credit facility and $150 million term loan facility
* Made initial borrowing of $105 million in revolving loans, repaid all outstanding amounts, including term loans of $105.0 million
JAKARTA, May 19 Indonesia is offering 15 conventional and unconventional oil and gas blocks to potential bidders, government officials said on Friday, hoping more flexible terms will help reverse flagging interest in the sector after lacklustre performance in 2016.